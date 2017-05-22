Exit interview: David Ira Goldstein on 25 years leading Arizona Theatre Company "I've driven the equivalent now of 14 times around the world between here and Tucson. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2r9nBUY It was four years ago that David Ira Goldstein, the longtime artistic director of Arizona Theatre Company, announced that he would be stepping down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.