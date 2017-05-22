Ex-Arizona social services head joins Trump administration
Clarence Carter is working as director of the Health and Human Services Department's Office of Family Assistance. The office oversees nearly $17 billion in annual welfare grants to assist families in states, territories and on Indian reservations.
