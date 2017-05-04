Environmental impact of Arizona fire to be determined
Authorities plan to do an in-depth review to determine any environmental damage caused by an Arizona wildfire that burned grass, brush and trees along a 45-mile-long path last week. The just-contained blaze burned about 28 percent of the Las Cienegas National Conservation Area near Tucson.
