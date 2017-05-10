Ducey OKS $9B budget for Arizona, education numbers see changes
Gov. Doug Ducey inked his approval Friday to a nearly $9.82 billion spending plan for the new budget year that begins July 1. Most of that is $127.9 million just to keep schools where they are now. That includes required increases to compensate schools for increased enrollment as well as the legally obligated additional funds for inflation.
