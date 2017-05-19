Officials say a lone Department of Economic Security clerk trying to avoid work hid hundreds of unemployment appeal requests over more than three years rather than filing them with the Arizona Court of Appeals. DES: Clerk sat on Arizona unemployment appeals for years to avoid work Officials say a lone Department of Economic Security clerk trying to avoid work hid hundreds of unemployment appeal requests over more than three years rather than filing them with the Arizona Court of Appeals.

