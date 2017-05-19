DES: Clerk sat on Arizona unemployment appeals for years to avoid work
Officials say a lone Department of Economic Security clerk trying to avoid work hid hundreds of unemployment appeal requests over more than three years rather than filing them with the Arizona Court of Appeals. DES: Clerk sat on Arizona unemployment appeals for years to avoid work Officials say a lone Department of Economic Security clerk trying to avoid work hid hundreds of unemployment appeal requests over more than three years rather than filing them with the Arizona Court of Appeals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May 15
|Another good nurse
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|May 14
|Quirky
|193,140
|The other day
|May 12
|Mark Rosenkranz
|2
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|May 8
|Pregnant Virgin
|45
|I was talking to a guy in Arizona
|May 8
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss
|May 7
|God Sees All
|1
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|May 7
|StaysHomeCuzILikeTo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC