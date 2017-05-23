Crash involving semitruck closes I-10 near Tucson
Crash involving semitruck closes I-10 near Tucson Crash involving semi-truck closes I-10 north of Tucson Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2rbdIWG A crash involving a semitruck has shut down Interstate 10 in both directions northwest of Tucson late Monday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. ADOT initially tweeted about 4:45 p.m., that only the eastbound lanes were closed, but a short time later said the interstate was closed in both directions.
