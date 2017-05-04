Crane meeting to focus on student achievements
The achievements of students in various competitions and contests will be recognized at the Crane School District regular board meeting Tuesday evening. The meeting starts at 3:30 p.m. at the district's governing board room, 940 Avenue C. , with an executive session which is not open to the public.
