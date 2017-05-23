Couple Fights for More Than Their Son in Autism Battle With Banner
Two Arizona parents are taking on one of the biggest private employers in the state in a federal class-action lawsuit to force the company to cover vital therapy for their 5-year-old autistic son. The case, filed earlier this month in U.S. District Court in Tucson, says as much about the state of health care as it does about any possible gaps in the law or a disorder that now afflicts one in 68 children in the U.S. And all the more so because the employer being sued is Banner Health, a major player in the health care system and an institution that is supposed to treat people who need it.
