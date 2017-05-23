Couple Fights for More Than Their Son...

Couple Fights for More Than Their Son in Autism Battle With Banner

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

Two Arizona parents are taking on one of the biggest private employers in the state in a federal class-action lawsuit to force the company to cover vital therapy for their 5-year-old autistic son. The case, filed earlier this month in U.S. District Court in Tucson, says as much about the state of health care as it does about any possible gaps in the law or a disorder that now afflicts one in 68 children in the U.S. And all the more so because the employer being sued is Banner Health, a major player in the health care system and an institution that is supposed to treat people who need it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year May 15 Another good nurse 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) May 14 Quirky 193,139
The other day May 12 Mark Rosenkranz 2
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) May 8 Pregnant Virgin 45
I was talking to a guy in Arizona May 8 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss May 7 God Sees All 1
News Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d... May 7 StaysHomeCuzILikeTo 2
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,837 • Total comments across all topics: 281,248,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC