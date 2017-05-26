City of Brotherly Love? Not when it c...

City of Brotherly Love? Not when it comes to population rankings

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 27 Read more: The Arizona Republic

A lot of folks in Philly aren't too happy that Phoenix was recently named the 5th largest city in the nation, finally taking back the title it lost in 2010. City of Brotherly Love? Not when it comes to population rankings A lot of folks in Philly aren't too happy that Phoenix was recently named the 5th largest city in the nation, finally taking back the title it lost in 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) May 31 Katrina 193,149
News Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10) May 25 Curious 234
News Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year May 15 Another good nurse 2
The other day May 12 Mark Rosenkranz 2
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) May 8 Pregnant Virgin 45
I was talking to a guy in Arizona May 8 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss May 7 God Sees All 1
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,004 • Total comments across all topics: 281,493,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC