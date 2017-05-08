City election bill at forefront of Legislature's goals
Arizona House leaders who cut a deal to earn conservative support for their budget deal are maneuvering to make good on their promises after the Senate defeated a key part of the agreement. House Speaker J.D. Mesnard wants a bill that was part of the deal he cut passed before the Legislature adjourns.
