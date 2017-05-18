Central Arizona College Recognizes Graduates
Central Arizona College recognized the accomplishments of its graduates during a district commencement ceremony on Friday, May 12 at Casa Grande Union High School. After a welcome and introductions conducted by Dr. Mary Kay Gilliland, Vice President of Academic Affairs, the graduates were addressed by Judge Delia Neal.
