Arizona, tribe strike deal for blackj...

Arizona, tribe strike deal for blackjack, other table games at West Valley casino

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

The state of Arizona and Tohono O'odham Nation are poised to end their years-long legal dispute over the Desert Diamond West Valley casino near Glendale. Arizona, tribe strike deal for blackjack, other table games at West Valley casino The state of Arizona and Tohono O'odham Nation are poised to end their years-long legal dispute over the Desert Diamond West Valley casino near Glendale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year May 15 Another good nurse 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) May 14 Quirky 193,140
The other day May 12 Mark Rosenkranz 2
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) May 8 Pregnant Virgin 45
I was talking to a guy in Arizona May 8 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss May 7 God Sees All 1
News Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d... May 7 StaysHomeCuzILikeTo 2
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,084 • Total comments across all topics: 281,095,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC