Arizona Theatre Company Welcomes David Ivers as New Artistic Director

After a nationwide search, the Arizona Theatre Company board of directors has named David Ivers , most recently the artistic director at Utah Shakespeare Festival, as ATC's new Artistic Director. Ivers will begin his new role on July 1. ATC's current artistic director, David Ira Goldstein , will remain with the company until June 30 when his enduring 25-year tenure will officially come to end and he moves on to pursue new challenges and opportunities.

