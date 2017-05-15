Arizona state Sen. Steve Smith seeking swingy House seat with help from two Freedom Caucus members

Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... Last cycle, Democrat Tom O'Halleran won an open seat contest against the extremely scandal-tarred Paul Babeu by a 51-43 margin even as Trump was narrowly carrying Arizona's 1st Congressional District 48-47 . O'Halleran will likely be a top GOP target next cycle, and on Monday, state Sen. Steve Smith announced that he would challenge him .

