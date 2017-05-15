Arizona state Sen. Steve Smith seekin...

Arizona state Sen. Steve Smith seeking swingy House seat with help from two Freedom Caucus members

Last cycle, Democrat Tom O'Halleran won an open seat contest against the extremely scandal-tarred Paul Babeu by a 51-43 margin even as Trump was narrowly carrying Arizona's 1st Congressional District 48-47 . O'Halleran will likely be a top GOP target next cycle, and on Monday, state Sen. Steve Smith announced that he would challenge him .

