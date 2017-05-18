Arizona settlement releases time-share owners from contracts with Diamond Resorts
Diamond Resorts Corp. time-share holders have until May 23 to file a complaint with the Arizona Attorney General's Office in order to be considered for release from their contract, the office said. Arizona settlement releases time-share owners from contracts with Diamond Resorts Diamond Resorts Corp. time-share holders have until May 23 to file a complaint with the Arizona Attorney General's Office in order to be considered for release from their contract, the office said.
