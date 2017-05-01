Arizona schools to lay out details of new funding lawsuit
Schools districts that say the Arizona Legislature has shorted them billions of dollars in required capital project funding over the past decade are set to lay out details of a new lawsuit. The districts and the associations representing school boards, teachers, administrators and business officials plan a late-morning news conference in Glendale on Monday.
