Arizona schools file suit saying state owes them billions

GLENDALE, AZ - A group of school districts and associations representing school officials and teachers sued the state of Arizona on Monday, saying that the Legislature has shorted them billions of dollars in required capital project funding over the past decade. The lawsuit filed in Maricopa County Superior Court seeks a declaration that Arizona's current school funding scheme is unconstitutional because it violates the "uniform and general" clause of the state Constitution.

