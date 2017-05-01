Arizona Rep on Teachers Forced To Work Multiple Jobs: "That's America!"
But according to Rep. John Allen, the House Majority Leader and a Republican from Scottsdale, that's just part of what makes America great. There's lots of people out there with second jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Apr 27
|Flea your boss
|44
|New Water Park Survey
|Apr 19
|Strel
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
|dont vote trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|You lost
|12
|gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC...
|Mar '17
|VOTE NO TODAY
|1
|Snowbirds Go Home!!
|Mar '17
|yuo
|2
|Gender reasignment
|Mar '17
|USA lady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC