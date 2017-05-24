Arizona Rancher Calls on Congress to Relieve Rural America from an Increasing Regulatory Burden
Date: 5/24/2017 Title: Arizona Rancher Calls on Congress to Relieve Rural America from an Increasing Regulatory Burden WASHINGTON - Arizona rancher David Cook testified before the U.S. House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations today, calling on Congress to remove layers of red tape and bureaucracy that have become detrimental to
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May 15
|Another good nurse
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|May 14
|Quirky
|193,139
|The other day
|May 12
|Mark Rosenkranz
|2
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|May 8
|Pregnant Virgin
|45
|I was talking to a guy in Arizona
|May 8
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss
|May 7
|God Sees All
|1
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|May 7
|StaysHomeCuzILikeTo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC