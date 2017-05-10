Arizona radio station removes child pornography announcement

President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey throws a huge cloud of doubt over the bureau's investigation into allegations of Trump campaign ties to Russia. An Arizona small town radio station owner has pulled a public service announcement off the air after drawing fire because it decries tough penalties for possession of child pornography and advises people how to try... An Arizona small town radio station owner has pulled a public service announcement off the air after drawing fire because it decries tough penalties for possession of child pornography and advises people how to try to hide potential evidence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.