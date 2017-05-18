Arizona prison officials cannot read inmates' legal mail: appeals court
A federal appeals court on Thursday declared unconstitutional Arizona's policy of letting state prison officials read inmates' outgoing mail to their lawyers. Reversing a lower court ruling, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Arizona's authorization of a page-by-page review of death row inmate Scott Nordstrom's legal mail violated his Sixth Amendment right to correspond confidentially with his lawyer, and his First Amendment right to free speech.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May 15
|Another good nurse
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|May 14
|Quirky
|193,140
|The other day
|May 12
|Mark Rosenkranz
|2
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|May 8
|Pregnant Virgin
|45
|I was talking to a guy in Arizona
|May 8
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss
|May 7
|God Sees All
|1
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|May 7
|StaysHomeCuzILikeTo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC