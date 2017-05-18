Arizona prison officials cannot read inmates' legal mail: appeals court

A federal appeals court on Thursday declared unconstitutional Arizona's policy of letting state prison officials read inmates' outgoing mail to their lawyers. Reversing a lower court ruling, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Arizona's authorization of a page-by-page review of death row inmate Scott Nordstrom's legal mail violated his Sixth Amendment right to correspond confidentially with his lawyer, and his First Amendment right to free speech.

