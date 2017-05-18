Arizona prison officials cannot read ...

Arizona prison officials cannot read inmates' legal mail: appeals court

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A federal appeals court on Thursday declared unconstitutional Arizona's policy of letting state prison officials read inmates' outgoing mail to their lawyers. Reversing a lower court ruling, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Arizona's authorization of a page-by-page review of death row inmate Scott Nordstrom's legal mail violated his Sixth Amendment right to correspond confidentially with his lawyer, and his First Amendment right to free speech.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year May 15 Another good nurse 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) May 14 Quirky 193,140
The other day May 12 Mark Rosenkranz 2
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) May 8 Pregnant Virgin 45
I was talking to a guy in Arizona May 8 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss May 7 God Sees All 1
News Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d... May 7 StaysHomeCuzILikeTo 2
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Wall Street
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,468 • Total comments across all topics: 281,123,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC