Arizona police: Woman allegedly switched flour for formula

A Tucson woman is accused of substituting flour for infant formula in containers returned to several local stores for refunds, and police have warned the public to check formula containers' seals for tampering. One child got sick from ingesting tampered formula but is in good condition after being treated at a hospital and released May 5, police said late Thursday.

