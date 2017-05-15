Arizona police officer stabbed, suspe...

Arizona police officer stabbed, suspect dead after cop-involved shooting

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

A Tempe police officer has non-life threatening injuries and a suspect has been hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting. Tempe police say the shooting happened on Tuesday morning near Rural and Southern.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year Mon Another good nurse 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Sun Quirky 193,140
The other day May 12 Mark Rosenkranz 2
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) May 8 Pregnant Virgin 45
I was talking to a guy in Arizona May 8 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss May 7 God Sees All 1
News Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d... May 7 StaysHomeCuzILikeTo 2
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,256 • Total comments across all topics: 281,070,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC