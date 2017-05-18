Arizona Mosque Burglaries Linked to Similar Crimes in Alabama, Virginia
Recent mosque burglaries in Chandler and the city of Maricopa are now being linked to similar crimes in Alabama and Virginia.Surveillance images taken at the mosques seem to show the same suspect, a white man with a paunch between 30 and 50 years old.Police believe that theft, as opposed to a hate crime or terrorism, is his motive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May 15
|Another good nurse
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|May 14
|Quirky
|193,140
|The other day
|May 12
|Mark Rosenkranz
|2
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|May 8
|Pregnant Virgin
|45
|I was talking to a guy in Arizona
|May 8
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss
|May 7
|God Sees All
|1
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|May 7
|StaysHomeCuzILikeTo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC