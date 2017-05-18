Arizona Mosque Burglaries Linked to S...

Arizona Mosque Burglaries Linked to Similar Crimes in Alabama, Virginia

Recent mosque burglaries in Chandler and the city of Maricopa are now being linked to similar crimes in Alabama and Virginia.Surveillance images taken at the mosques seem to show the same suspect, a white man with a paunch between 30 and 50 years old.Police believe that theft, as opposed to a hate crime or terrorism, is his motive.

Chicago, IL

