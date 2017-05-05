Arizona Made: Farming

Arizona Made: Farming

18 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Arizona Made: Farming McClendon Select and Shamrock Farms are featured in Arizona Made Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2pebaSg An interview with Sean McClendon about the family farm that was started in 1975. The farm is located in Peoria, and the company also grows on 69 acres in Goodyear.

