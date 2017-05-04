Arizona House OKs university bonding, Senate up next
Arizona House Majority Leader John Allen, standing left, in seen in the floor of the Arizona house in Phoenix, Ariz., Thursday, May 4, 2017. Allen said Thursday he has secured enough Republican votes in his chamber to pass a $9.8 billion state budget package and he believes a massive university loan plan also has enough GOP votes to pass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC...
|May 3
|odw
|2
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Apr 27
|Flea your boss
|44
|New Water Park Survey
|Apr 19
|Strel
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
|dont vote trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|You lost
|12
|Snowbirds Go Home!!
|Mar '17
|yuo
|2
|Gender reasignment
|Mar '17
|USA lady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC