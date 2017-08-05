Arizona House Committee Passes Indust...

Arizona House Committee Passes Industrial Hemp Bill Hemp, Inc. Reports

We are pleased to report Arizona's House passed SB1337 , amended, last week on 5/8/17 after the Senate passed it on 2/23/17. Proposed by Senator Sonny Borrelli, the bill would legalize the production, processing, sale and distribution of industrial hemp for commercial purposes and be treated as an agricultural crop subject to regulation by the Arizona Department of Agriculture.

