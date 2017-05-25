Arizona high court rules ex-AG Horne didn't get fair hearing

In this Dec. 3, 2012 file photo, Arizona Attorney General Tom Horne smiles during the official election canvass approval signing at the Historic Senate Chambers at the Capitol in Phoenix. The Arizona Supreme Court is expected to rule Thursday on former Arizona Attorney General Horne's appeal of a ruling that found he violated campaign finance laws during his 2010 campaign and put him on the hook to repay $400,000 to donors and a possible $1.2 million fine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.