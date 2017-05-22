Arizona Gun-Rights, Gun-Control Groups Agree: Governor Ducey Killed Gun Bills
Charles Heller of the Arizona Citizens Defense League and Gerry Hills of Arizonans for Gun Safety are usually on opposite sides of any debate. They claim that that more pro-firearms bills could have passed this year, but Governor Doug Ducey seems to have helped keep them down.
