Arizona DPS: Trooper involved in fatal shooting of suspect
The Arizona Department of Public Safety has confirmed that a state trooper fired at a suspect during a Kingman-area pursuit but isn't saying what prompted the shooting that resulted in the suspect's death. The DPS said Tuesday a suspect in an aggravated assault case fled from police on Interstate 40 and on Andy Devine Boulevard before a trooper and a Kingman police officer shot at the suspect and his vehicle Sunday night.
