Arizona DPS: Trooper involved in fata...

Arizona DPS: Trooper involved in fatal shooting of suspect

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has confirmed that a state trooper fired at a suspect during a Kingman-area pursuit but isn't saying what prompted the shooting that resulted in the suspect's death. The DPS said Tuesday a suspect in an aggravated assault case fled from police on Interstate 40 and on Andy Devine Boulevard before a trooper and a Kingman police officer shot at the suspect and his vehicle Sunday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year Mon Another good nurse 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Sun Quirky 193,140
The other day May 12 Mark Rosenkranz 2
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) May 8 Pregnant Virgin 45
I was talking to a guy in Arizona May 8 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss May 7 God Sees All 1
News Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d... May 7 StaysHomeCuzILikeTo 2
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,054 • Total comments across all topics: 281,082,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC