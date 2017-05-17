Arizona Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges an Employee of a...
If you work for a company that is falsely claiming to be a minority or woman owned to business in Arizona to get an unfair advantage on federal jobs-please call us anytime at 866-714-6466" WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 18, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the Arizona Corporate Whistleblower Center, "We are urging an employee of an Arizona based highway contractor or road builder to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 if their employer has falsely claimed to a minority or woman owned business. As we would like to discuss anytime the rewards for this type of information can be very significant-especially if the company is getting federal contracts."
