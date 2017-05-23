Arizona congresswoman McSally cancels tele-town hall
Arizona congresswoman Martha McSally has cancelled a telephone town hall-style meeting where she planned to answer questions about the future of health care reform because a close friend's health is failing. The Wednesday evening event was planned just weeks after she voted to dismantle former President Barack Obama's health care law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May 15
|Another good nurse
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|May 14
|Quirky
|193,139
|The other day
|May 12
|Mark Rosenkranz
|2
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|May 8
|Pregnant Virgin
|45
|I was talking to a guy in Arizona
|May 8
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss
|May 7
|God Sees All
|1
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|May 7
|StaysHomeCuzILikeTo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC