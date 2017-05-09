Arizona Broadway Theatre presents Dis...

Arizona Broadway Theatre presents Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Step into the enchanted world of Broadway's timeless family favorite, Beauty and The Beast, LIVE on the ABT stage. With expansive sets, brilliant costumes and a tremendous cast of characters, this "tale as old as time" tells the story of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) Mon Pregnant Virgin 45
I was talking to a guy in Arizona Mon Mark Rosenkranz 1
Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss May 7 God Sees All 1
News Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d... May 7 StaysHomeCuzILikeTo 2
gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC... May 3 odw 2
New Water Park Survey Apr 19 Strel 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Apr 15 EAGLE EYE1 193,135
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,658 • Total comments across all topics: 280,897,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC