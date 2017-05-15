Arizona BioIndustry Association Release: The Collaborative Gene And...

On May 12, 2017, Governor Doug Ducey signed Arizona's $9.8 billion 2018-2019 Budget which provides bonding authority for $1 billion for investments in University Research Infrastructure. This investment continues a collaboration between the State of Arizona, Industry Leaders, Philanthropists, and Arizona's Universities that is driving Arizona towards its goal of becoming a top-tier bioscience state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.