Are you speeding on Arizona freeways? See where, and why, you're probably going to get a ticket
Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers are making more traffic stops for speeding and carpool violations. See where, and why, you're probably going to get a ticket.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Mon
|Pregnant Virgin
|45
|I was talking to a guy in Arizona
|Mon
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss
|Sun
|God Sees All
|1
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|Sun
|StaysHomeCuzILikeTo
|2
|gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC...
|May 3
|odw
|2
|New Water Park Survey
|Apr 19
|Strel
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC