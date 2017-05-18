Appeals court rules against Arizona prison mail policy

A federal appeals court has ruled that the Arizona Department of Corrections violated an inmate's constitutional rights after an officer read his outgoing legal mail, a practice legal experts say is common across the state. In an opinion released by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Judge Milan D. Smith Jr., wrote that the department's mail inspection policy interferes with the confidential relationship between a criminal defendant and his or her attorney guaranteed by the Sixth Amendment.

