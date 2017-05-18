Alabama, Arizona, Virginia mosque burglaries the work of 1 man
Investigators believe the same man committed a series of burglaries at mosques across the country in February and March. The Gadsden Times reports detectives say three mosques in Alabama, two in Arizona and one in Virginia were broken into earlier this year, with nothing to indicate the thefts of mostly money, were hate crimes.
