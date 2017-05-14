Ag Glance 5-14-17

Ag Glance 5-14-17

The University of Arizona, Cooperative Extension, will hold a western Arizona citrus and palm tree seminar from 7:55 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Yuma Agriculture Center, Conference Room, 6425 W. 8th St. There will be a break at 10:15 a.m.; lunch provided free of charge at noon.

