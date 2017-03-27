Yankees prospect Gleyber Torres wins Arizona Fall League MVP
NEW YORK DAILY NEWS STAFF Saturday, November 19, 2016, 8:08 PM The Yankees are hoping the highly touted prospects they received in the July Aroldis Chapman trade pan out, and Saturday the brain trust got its first good sign. Scottsdale Scorpions shortstop Gleyber Torres was awarded the 2016 Joe Black MVP Award for the Arizona Fall League.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Water Park Survey
|Sat
|billwj0516
|1
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|43
|dont vote trump (Mar '16)
|Mar 28
|You lost
|12
|gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC...
|Mar 24
|VOTE NO TODAY
|1
|Snowbirds Go Home!!
|Mar 23
|yuo
|2
|Gender reasignment
|Mar 18
|USA lady
|1
|Congressman Donald Norcross steers millions of ...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt Norcross
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC