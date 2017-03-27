Yankees prospect Gleyber Torres wins ...

Yankees prospect Gleyber Torres wins Arizona Fall League MVP

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS STAFF Saturday, November 19, 2016, 8:08 PM The Yankees are hoping the highly touted prospects they received in the July Aroldis Chapman trade pan out, and Saturday the brain trust got its first good sign. Scottsdale Scorpions shortstop Gleyber Torres was awarded the 2016 Joe Black MVP Award for the Arizona Fall League.

