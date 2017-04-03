Woman arrested at Arizona border with fentanyl in stroller
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales have arrested a Mexican woman for allegedly trying to smuggle nearly five pounds of fentanyl inside a baby stroller. Officers at the Morley pedestrian crossing referred a 24-year-old woman pushing a stroller with her two young children for further inspection Monday.
