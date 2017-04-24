Winds prompt wildfire concerns, Sawmi...

Winds prompt wildfire concerns, Sawmill Fire ignites in southern Arizona

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Arizona Republic

Northern Arizona was under a red-flag warning over the weekend brought on by high winds, according to the National Weather Service. Winds prompt wildfire concerns, Sawmill Fire ignites in southern Arizona Northern Arizona was under a red-flag warning over the weekend brought on by high winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Water Park Survey Apr 19 Strel 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Apr 15 EAGLE EYE1 193,135
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) Mar 31 Coultergeist 43
dont vote trump (Mar '16) Mar 28 You lost 12
gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC... Mar '17 VOTE NO TODAY 1
Snowbirds Go Home!! Mar '17 yuo 2
Gender reasignment Mar '17 USA lady 1
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,805 • Total comments across all topics: 280,543,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC