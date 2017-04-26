With Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's $1 billion university funding proposal at a standstill at the state Legislature, Democrats are offering to support a retooled plan to give Arizona's three public universities greater bonding authority. Will Democrats in Arizona Legislature save Gov. Doug Ducey's university bonding plan? With Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's $1 billion university funding proposal at a standstill at the state Legislature, Democrats are offering to support a retooled plan to give Arizona's three public universities greater bonding authority.

