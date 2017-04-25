Only in Arizona: You haven't really seen heavenly bodies until you've experienced remote parks and regions that cater to stargazers Where are the 'darkest' places in Arizona? Only in Arizona: You haven't really seen heavenly bodies until you've experienced remote parks and regions that cater to stargazers Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2phcR5i Arizona has long been a destination for stargazers and astronomers who take advantage of the state's dark skies. Here are several places you can take a look at the stars above.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.