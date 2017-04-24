Trial set for man accused of double murder

Fire Weather Warning issued April 24 at 4:34AM MST expiring April 24 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Gila, Maricopa, Pinal Fire Weather Warning issued April 24 at 3:33AM MST expiring April 24 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Wind Advisory issued April 24 at 2:45AM MST expiring April 24 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Fire Weather Warning issued April 23 at 6:54PM MST expiring April 24 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Fire Weather Watch issued April 23 at 4:08AM MST expiring April 24 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Opening statements are scheduled Monday at the trial of an Arizona man charged with murder in the deaths of two people whose bodies were found nearly two years later buried in his mother's backyard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.