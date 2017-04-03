Trial of accused Northern Arizona University shooter begins
The trial of a man accused of shooting four Northern Arizona University students is underway, with prosecutors working to portray the man as a killer while the defense claims self-defense. Steven Jones is accused of killing Colin Brough, 20, near the university's Flagstaff campus in October 2015 and wounding three others.
