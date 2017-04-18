Three Tucson women sexually assaulted...

Three Tucson women sexually assaulted in 1991

Arizona's most notorious death row inmates past and present have incredible stories, including this one where a pest control service technician terrorized Tucson women in the summer of 1991. It was June 13, 1991, when a Tucson husband returned home to find his wife's body in their bedroom with a lamp cord still tied around her neck, with her throat cut.

