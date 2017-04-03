The Latest: Arizona lawmakers mull school voucher expansion

The Latest on a proposal to expand Arizona's school voucher program to make all 1.1 million public school students eligible : A Republican opponent of an original proposal to expand a school voucher program to all 1.1 million Arizona school students says he's now backing the plan after negotiating major changes. An amendment pushed by Sen. Bob Worsley of Mesa will extend the current growth cap on the program so that by 2022 not more than 30,000 students can get state cash to pay for private school tuition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.