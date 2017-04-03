The Latest: Arizona lawmakers mull sc...

The Latest: Arizona lawmakers mull school voucher expansion

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

The Latest on a proposal to expand Arizona's school voucher program to make all 1.1 million public school students eligible : A Republican opponent of an original proposal to expand a school voucher program to all 1.1 million Arizona school students says he's now backing the plan after negotiating major changes. An amendment pushed by Sen. Bob Worsley of Mesa will extend the current growth cap on the program so that by 2022 not more than 30,000 students can get state cash to pay for private school tuition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Water Park Survey Apr 1 billwj0516 1
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) Mar 31 Coultergeist 43
dont vote trump (Mar '16) Mar 28 You lost 12
gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC... Mar 24 VOTE NO TODAY 1
Snowbirds Go Home!! Mar 23 yuo 2
Gender reasignment Mar 18 USA lady 1
Congressman Donald Norcross steers millions of ... Mar 17 Corrupt Norcross 1
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,401 • Total comments across all topics: 280,105,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC