Southern Arizona entomologists donate...

Southern Arizona entomologists donate bug collection to ASU

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Yuma Sun

The Arizona Daily Star reports Green Valley husband-wife entomology team of Lois and Charlie O'Brien has donated their collection of 1.25 million insects to the state university. The collection is valued at $12 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Water Park Survey Sat billwj0516 1
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) Mar 31 Coultergeist 43
dont vote trump (Mar '16) Mar 28 You lost 12
gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC... Mar 24 VOTE NO TODAY 1
Snowbirds Go Home!! Mar 23 yuo 2
Gender reasignment Mar 18 USA lady 1
Congressman Donald Norcross steers millions of ... Mar 17 Corrupt Norcross 1
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,637 • Total comments across all topics: 280,018,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC