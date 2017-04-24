Some fire crews cleared from Sawmill Fire
The Coronado National Forest and Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said Saturday that the fire about 10 miles southeast of the small city of Green Valley didn't spread overnight. It has burned 73.4 square miles of grass, brush and trees but as of Saturday morning was now 61 percent contained.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Apr 27
|Flea your boss
|44
|New Water Park Survey
|Apr 19
|Strel
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
|dont vote trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|You lost
|12
|gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC...
|Mar '17
|VOTE NO TODAY
|1
|Snowbirds Go Home!!
|Mar '17
|yuo
|2
|Gender reasignment
|Mar '17
|USA lady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC