Sen. Sanders speaks at unity rally in...

Sen. Sanders speaks at unity rally in Mesa

Yesterday

Sanders inspired some Arizonans to stand in line for hours to vote in the 2016 presidential preference election, even after Hillary Clinton was announced as the winner on the Democratic ticket. Sanders told the crowd at the Mesa Amphitheatre Friday that healthcare is a right, not a privilege, and said President Trump is not following through on his promise to fight for working Americans.

Chicago, IL

