Sen. Sanders speaks at unity rally in Mesa
Sanders inspired some Arizonans to stand in line for hours to vote in the 2016 presidential preference election, even after Hillary Clinton was announced as the winner on the Democratic ticket. Sanders told the crowd at the Mesa Amphitheatre Friday that healthcare is a right, not a privilege, and said President Trump is not following through on his promise to fight for working Americans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Water Park Survey
|Apr 19
|Strel
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|43
|dont vote trump (Mar '16)
|Mar 28
|You lost
|12
|gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC...
|Mar '17
|VOTE NO TODAY
|1
|Snowbirds Go Home!!
|Mar '17
|yuo
|2
|Gender reasignment
|Mar '17
|USA lady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC